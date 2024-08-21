Amazon Prime Video's Secret Level brings together Keanu Reeves, God of War, D&D and more

News
By
published

The animated anthology series looks utterly bonkers.

We've seen some big tech and game announcements at Gamescom in Cologne this week, from a showcase of Nvidia ACE-powered interactions in Mecha BREAK to the stunning look of the new Half-Life 2 RTX trailer. But perhaps the biggest surprise has been the announcement of a major new TV series from Amazon Prime Video that will bring together some serious gaming IPs.

From executive producer Tim Miller and the team behind Netflix's Love Death + Robots, Amazon MGM Studios' Secret Level is an animated anthology series for adults. It will feature original stories set in the worlds of games as varied as PAC-MAN and Warhammer 40,000. There will be 15 episodes in all, in what Amazon Prime describes as a "celebration of games and gamers".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles