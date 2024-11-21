This live version of Pac-Man with AR ghosts looks wild

People will be chomping for tickets.

PAC-MAN Live
(Image credit: Little Lion Entertainment)

Ever wanted to play Pac-Man for real? I mean actually physically run around a maze collecting power pellets and dodging the classic ghosts Blinky, Pinky Inky and Clyde? Of course, you have. And now you can.

Tom Lionetti-Maguire of Little Lion Entertainment, the producer behind The Crystal Maze Live Experience, Tomb Raider, and Chaos Karts, is holding the Pac-Man Live Experience at the Arcade Arena in Manchester. Tickets go on sale today (for retro gaming action from the safety of a chair, see our pick of the best retro games consoles).

