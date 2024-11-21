This live version of Pac-Man with AR ghosts looks wild

Ever wanted to play Pac-Man for real? I mean actually physically run around a maze collecting power pellets and dodging the classic ghosts Blinky, Pinky Inky and Clyde? Of course, you have. And now you can.

Tom Lionetti-Maguire of Little Lion Entertainment, the producer behind The Crystal Maze Live Experience, Tomb Raider, and Chaos Karts, is holding the Pac-Man Live Experience at the Arcade Arena in Manchester. Tickets go on sale today (for retro gaming action from the safety of a chair, see our pick of the best retro games consoles).

Opening on 22 March 2025 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bandai Namco Entertainments' arcade game, Pac-Man Live is described as a multi-sensory adventure, blending the real world with augmented reality to plunge players into the nostalgic world of the iconic game.

(Image credit: Little Lion Entertainment)

Two massive Pac-Man courts will be projected onto the floor, while dynamic visuals transform the walls. Players will be guided through 12-levels by the Pac-Master, a gameshow host who serves as commentator and referee. That makes it sound like a wild mix of Pac-Man meets The Crystal Maze! We're promised immersive in-game effects like sound bites, lighting, and haptic feedback.

Early bird tickets are on sale from 12pm on Thursday 21 November via www.pacmanlive.co.uk.

In the meantime, Pac–Man remains on our list of the best gaming logos.