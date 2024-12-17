Want to make games in Unreal Engine 5? Sign up for the next Unreal Fellowship

News
By
published

Epic Games' next bootcamps will run in March and May 2025.

We've seen how Unreal Engine games dominated the trailers at the Game Awards 2024. That should be enough to tempt anyone new to the engine to sign up for the next Unreal Fellowship, Epic Games' annual bootcamp.

Epic Games has announced that the Unreal Fellowship: Games 2025 programme will run from 24 March to 11 April for North American time zones and from 6 May 6 to 23 May for UK and European time zones. The deadline to apply in both cases is 21 January.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles