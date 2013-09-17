Win one of three copies of The Foundry’s MODO 701

MODO 701 is a cutting-edge, artist-friendly 3D software package that combines modelling, sculpting, painting, animation and rendering in a single integrated application. In the wake of the recent merger between Luxology and The Foundry, MODO 701 has now been released with a number of new developments that open it up to a whole new audience within a high-end VFX market.

Faster than ever

Despite the fact that nearly every one of MODO’s features has had an overhaul and some completely new features have been added, it’s the speed of working that gets the biggest plaudits in this new iteration of the product.

Capable MODO 701 is at handling large data sets in no time at all

Put simply, it’s speed, speed, speed in 701. The new release flies in OpenGL view. Once complex meshes have loaded, it is genuinely stunning how capable MODO 701 is at handling large data sets. There are also amazing speed increases in preview mode and during rendering, making the upgrade worth the money for those enhancements alone.

The retopology tools also improve on speed and accuracy, and brand-new tools like the Contour tool add to MODO’s already extensive feature set. Arguably the biggest new feature is the particle system, which makes MODO 701 an attractive option for VFX and motion graphics work. A Linux version will soon join the existing Mac and Windows versions.

MODO 701 comes with a number of new features and enhancements

In fact, as versions move on and MODO strikes a great balance between speed, accuracy and range of features, it starts to look like a must-have application for any 3D artist.

Feature highlights in MODO 701

A stunning new particle engine system with an easy-to-use preset workflow

Audio playback and a sound channel modifier enable artists to bring animations to life

Amazing large-scene performance improvements – as much as 175 times faster

Unlimited network rendering

The software is easy to learn and MODO has extensive training resources online. It is a true end-to-end solution that offers a fresh, flexible and modular approach to the creative process

