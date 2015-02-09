Enter for your chance to win a 3D projector

When you daydream about what you'd do with unlimited money, how long does it take before your mind wanders to your own personal movie theater? Well, you don't have to wait to win the lottery to make it happen. Just enter to win the 3D Projector Giveaway!

If you want to turn any room in your house into your own personal movie theater, then you need this incredible 3D Projector. It'll display your favorite films like you've never seen them before, broadcast in full 1080p HD and 3D from the 3200 lumen DLP projector. It's the easiest way to get lost in all of your favorite films without leaving your house.

This 3D Projector normally retails for $700, but now's your chance to enter to win it for free. All you have to do is sign up and hit Enter Now. That's the only step between you and a chance to own this amazing projector.

Get a start on your own personal home theater by entering to win this 3D projector today!