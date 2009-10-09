Work with 3D in Photoshop

Photoshop CS4 Extended continues to bridge the gap between two dimensional and three dimensional. It started in CS3 with the ability to import a 3D object into 3D layers, and access its textures. Now CS4 Extended offers even greater 3D capabilities: you can import and add lights to your 3D scene, and there's the flexibility for applying textures.

In the first part of this extended 3D workshop, I show you how to apply artwork to an electro robot, ready to bring to life in After Effects. I guide you through the processes of importing a pre-existing 3D robot into Photoshop, adding and manipulating textures, playing with lights, painting directly onto the model and generally exploring the software's new 3D features.

All the files you need to follow this project in the support download. We used a relatively simple 3D model so as not to over-stretch the resources of your machine, but feel free to to use your own images or even your own models if you prefer. If you haven't already got any knocking around your hard drive, then many fantastic and varied models are freely available online.

Click here to download the support files (596KB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free