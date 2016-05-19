Adobe launches powerful new portfolio tool kit

Creating compelling visual content just got easier thanks to today's launch of Adobe Spark. Designed for everyday communications, Spark is a web and mobile photo editor, video editor and landing page website builder that brings together previously standalone tools.

Geared at small businesses and nonprofits, Spark can be used to create social graphics, web stories and animated videos – which also potentially makes it the ideal tool for creating an online (or print) design portfolio.

Spark is made up of three tools, namely: Page, Post and Video. Adobe users will recognise them as polished versions of Slat, Post and Voice. Grouped together under the umbrella of Spark, these components sync seamlessly and make it easier for solo enrepeneurs and businesses to use them.

"Today anyone can create content and share it via social media, but most people lack the skill, time and resources to create something that cuts through the online clutter," says Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Media at Adobe.

"With Adobe Spark, anyone can create authentic, professional looking visual content for their project, passion, cause or business," he adds.

In Post, users can add text and graphics, as well as applying and adjusting filters, with a quick swipe and a tap. Social sharing links are made availble when the image is finished and it can even be downloaded.

Post even knows the sizes for social media images, making the whole editing process heaps easier.

Spark Page is described as being able to create "beautiful web stories." The upshot of this is that users can generate magazine style landing pages complete with text pop ups, images and videos.

Finally, with Spark video, users can create short animated videos from a selection of pre-set templates or themes. Add a voice over, throw in some graphics and text, and in minutes you've created a slick short film that would look perfect on social media.

Considering it's targetted at small businesses and solo ventures, Adobe Spark has currently been released for free. However paid versions will be made available in the future as the product is refined and advanced.