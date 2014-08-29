8 new features added to free Photoshop app

You may recall that back in June, Adobe unveiled five free apps to help its Creative Cloud subscribers work more efficiently while on the move. One of the most exciting was Photoshop Mix, which allows you to make selective edits, basic compositing and other tweaks to your Photoshop files on your iPad without having to download the full file.

Well now, Adobe's released a new version of Photoshop Mix, entitled 1.1, with improved performance and a flurry of new features based on customer feedback. And here's what's included...

01. Undo/redo

Previously you had to commit or cancel by task. Now in Photoshop Mix 1.1 you can apply multiple undos or redos within a task.

02. Swap image

Previously when creating simple composites, if you had the wrong image in the foreground or background in 1.0, you'd have to start again. With the new image swapping feature, you just need to select the thumbnail of the image you want to re-order and drag it backwards or forwards.

03. Panorama Support

Photoshop Mix 1.1 is now able to open larger files, including panoramic images.

04. Full-res files saved locally

Previously, Photoshop Mix saved full resolution files to Creative Cloud, but down-sampled files to your local camera roll. In Photoshop Mix 1.1 you can now save full resolution files locally.

05. Dropbox integration

Up till now you’ve been able to open files from Adobe Creative Cloud, Lightroom Mobile and Facebook. Adobe has now extended support to include Dropbox.

06. PNG

You can now open and save PNG files when your image has a mask or transparent area.

07. Photoshop Express integration

You can now trade files seamlessly with Adobe's older mobile app, Photoshop Express. Photoshop Express opens masked Photoshop Mix files as transparent images.

08. New languages

Photoshop Mix now supports Italian, Spanish, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

You can download Photoshop Mix for free here. If you want to see it in action, check out this video.

What would you like to see added to Photoshop Mix? Let us know in the comments!