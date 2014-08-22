The new way to use Photoshop on your iPad

You may remember one particular day in June this year, there was quite a lot of Adobe coverage on Creative Bloq. That's because the software giant had just released its new CC 2014 suite, including Photoshop CC 2014, Illustrator CC 2014 and InDesign CC 2014 as well as its first ever hardware. So you'd be forgiven for missing the news that Adobe had also launched five free new apps, including one that brings the power of Adobe Photoshop software to the iPad.

Photoshop Mix is the app in question, and if you use an iPad and are signed up to the Creative Cloud, it's well worth checking out. It uses clever tech that allows you to edit large Photoshop files on the move, without having to download them to your iPad, making for a nimble and flexible editing experience while you're out and about.

Now Adobe has released a handy video, which walks you through how to use Photoshop CC and Photoshop Mix together in order to do mobile masking, compositing, and make selections. If you're a heavy Photoshop user who's often away from your desktop computer, this is a must-watch:

What's your experience of Creative Cloud on mobile devices been like? Let us know in the comments below!