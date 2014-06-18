Adobe launches new digital pen and ruler

It's known across the globe for its software. But Adobe has now made its first foray into hardware with the introduction of two new products under the banner 'Creative Hardware'.

The new digital pen and ruler have been christened Adobe Ink and Adobe Slide. They're currently available in the US only through Adonit, as part of a set for $199.99, and will be rolled out in other territories later in the year. They require an iPad (4th generation), iPad Air, iPad Mini or iPad Mini with Retina display.

Adobe Ink

Ink is a lightweight, pressure sensitive pen

Adobe Ink is a three-sided hydro-formed aluminum stylus for the iPad running iOS 7. The fine-tipped, pressure sensitive pen is described by Adobe as "lightweight and balanced for a comfortable grip”.

You'll need an iPad running iOS 7 to use it

The unique selling point of the device, of course will be the way it connects to Creative Cloud, giving designers access to their creative assets - including drawings, photos and Adobe Kuler color themes - at the touch of the pen.

Adobe Slide

Slide brings the precision of traditional drafting to the iPad

Adobe's second hardware product is called Adobe Slide, which is a digital ruler and companion to Ink, for iPad running iOS 7.

Taking a modern twist on traditional tools, Slide is designed for precision sketching and will help you to draw straight lines, perfect circles, and balanced shapes on the iPad - again, in conjunction with all your Creative Cloud apps.

To work alongside Ink and Slide, Adobe is also launching three new apps for the iPad - Adobe Sketch, Adobe Line, and Photoshop Mix. You can read about these new mobile apps here. But note that while the apps are designed to be compatible with Adobe's new hardware, they will also work without them.

Head here to read our overview of today's Creative Cloud 2014 releases.