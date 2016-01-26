Adobe Portfolio is officially launched

Say goodbye to Behance Pro: Adobe has unleashed a replacement online portfolio tool, Adobe Portfolio, and it's making waves in the creative world with many a design portfolio already being created using the tool.

We first broke the news about Adobe's new and improved tool for building online design portfolios at Adobe Max, back in October last year.

In a nutshell, Adobe Portfolio – which is free with any Adobe Creative Cloud plan – lets you create and customise your portfolio sites without knowing how to code. That's right – no more mucking around with WordPress portfolio themes; you can build your portfolio quickly and easily.

Extensive galleries let you show off your skills, while websites are fully responsive to ensure they work across all screen sizes and devices. You can have a personalised URL, password-protection and Typekit fonts if you wish.

What's the deal with Adobe Portfolio?

London design duo Sawdust have an Adobe Portfolio website

The real advantage to Adobe Portfolio, says Adobe, is that it'll be powered by Behance – so you'll be able to sync your portfolio website to your Behance profile, giving you more opportunities to get your work discovered by Behance's six million+ members.

Also, integration with Creative Cloud will put everything you've created using other Adobe apps – fonts, images, video, and so on - within easy reach, making it faster to build or update your portfolio.

Positive response

So far, it's been received largely positively by early adopters:

One user has suggested a few more layouts:

But overall, there's a lot of excitement about the possibilites on offer from Adobe Portfolio.

"I would call it a sweet spot between Squarespace and Tumblr, really," says Mala Sharma, Adobe's vice-president, Creative Cloud business strategy.

"To be able to take your assets directly from where you've created them, and in a frictionless way publish them, we've really focused on making it seamless for our customers."

Will you be moving to Adobe Portfolio? Let us know in the comments below.

