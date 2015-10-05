Behance takes on Squarespace with new portfolio tool

There's a new tool in town, and it's called Adobe Portfolio

Behance Pro Site is on its way out. Today at Adobe Max, its annual event in Los Angeles, Adobe is due to announce that a new and improved tool for building online design portfolios will soon replace it.

Adobe unveils big updates to the Creative Cloud

Adobe Portfolio is a new tool that promises to make it easier than ever for designers to build a portfolio website. Free with any Adobe Creative Cloud plan, it will enable you to create and customize your portfolio sites without knowing how to code.

Your site will be fully responsive to ensure it works across all screen sizes and devices, and you'll be able to include a personalized URL, password-protection and Typekit fonts if you wish.

What's the difference?

So far so familar. Many paid-for services offer a similar thing, most notably Squarespace. But Adobe reckons they've got the edge on these rivals for two reasons.

Firstly, Adobe Portfolio will be powered by Behance, which means you'll be able to sync your portfolio website to the Behance Projects pages, giving you more opportunities to get your work discovered by Behance's six million+ members.

And second, the integration with Creative Cloud means that when you're building or updating your portfolio website, it'll be a lot of quicker to physically put together. That's because you'll have everything you created using other Adobe apps within easy reach – fonts, images, video, and so on.

Sweet spot

"I would call it a sweet spot between Squarespace and Tumblr, really," says Mala Sharma, Adobe's vice-president, Creative Cloud business strategy. "It's about our customers and them being able to share what they've created. And also being discovered because of Behance's enormous and extremely vibrant creativity community across the planet.

"Also, to be able to take your assets directly from where you've created them, and in a frictionless way publish them, we've really focused on making it seamless for our customers."

That may or may not be enough to lure you to Adobe Portfolio: at the moment we don't really know enough about it to make a call. (Adobe have confirmed, though, that there's no blog functionality, which is something popular among Squarespace users). But we'll be sure to let you know once we've learned more – so watch this space!

