Over 20 iconic adverts are mashed up in this surreal short film

Brazilian design and animation studio Lobo has packed five decades of iconic ads into a short, surreal mashup promoting the 2015 D&AD Professional Awards.

Part of a broader Call for Entries campaign, Wish You Were Here is a wacky tribute to the prestigious annual design and advertising awards.

The short film interweaves memorable pieces of design, electronic and print advertising into a brilliantly bonkers sequence that reinterprets some of D&AD's most famous winners.

It's worth a watch, with scenes yielding absurd moments like the Old Spice Man being played by a 3D-animated Nintendo Mii character holding a Sony Bravia bunny instead of a deodorant can. The same cut-up logic was applied to the film's sound track, with songs and themes reinterpreted using different instruments and rhythms but sequenced to keep a regular beat.

"We didn't want to simply create a collage of pieces in a 'retrospective reel' fashion. Our goal was to offer a creative reinterpretation of the Awards' heritage, scrambling the material into something completely new and at the same time reminiscent of the original ads," explain the Lobo team.

"Our idea was to swap techniques, characters and narratives between the pieces, all the while keeping a coherent visual identity throughout, since D&AD is notorious for its strong brand integrity."

Entries for the 2015 D&AD Professional Awards are now open. All entries received by 20 November 2014 will save 10 per cent on the cost of entry.

Freelancers and sole traders that are members of D&AD are eligible to receive a 20 per cent discount. To find out more about how to enter, visit the D&AD Professional Awards site.