D&AD names the best design projects of the year

We were lucky enough to see some of the nominated works up close

The D&AD awards is one of the most important design award contests in the world. Set up in the 1960s as a British non-profit institution/educational charity, D&AD (Design & Art Direction) has gained a huge global reputation with agencies across the world battling it out for a nomination for its awards. This year there were 683 entries - an increase of 69 from last year - with 179 from the UK.

So, what are they competing for? The awards are categorised into a range of shortlists; Yellow Pencils are handed out for outstanding work, White Pencils for projects that have had a social impact and there are also the exceptionally rare Black Pencils, with only a handful given out each year - if any!

OgilvyParis's People For Smarter Cities Outdoor project has picked up 13 nominations

We're delighted to see some winners from our very own Brand Impact awards receiving some D&AD nominations, including the likes of Hat-trick, Rose and R/GA. Computer Arts favourites The Partners and Studio Dumbar are also nominated.

Grey London have received the most nominations with 19, with 11 for BBH, eight for Adam & Eve DDB and six for Leo Burnett and OgilvyOne London.

Hat-trick have received a D&AD nod for their 'Hide & Eek!' project

The most nominated campaign at the pre-Yellow Pencil stage is OgilvyParis's People For Smarter Cities Outdoor work, which picked up 13. D&AD CEO Tim Lindsay explained: "While the UK and the USA continue to lead the way, we’re increasingly seeing very high quality work emerging from maturing creative markets around the world recognised at D&AD."

Also noticeable was Bloomberg Businessweek's multiple nominations in the Magazine Design category, with their 2013 Covers Series, Year Ahead issue, How To issue and Interview issue all getting recognised. There'll be a video interview with the title's art director Richard Turley going into the next issue of Computer Arts, so watch out for that.

Adam&EveDDB's 'Sorry I spent it on myself' campaign was showered with D&AD love

The Yellow Pencil winners will be announced at a London based D&AD event taking place on May 22nd, while the 'In-Book' projects will be included in the 52nd D&AD Annual, to be published in September 2014. To see the full list of all nominations, head to the D&AD website.

What do you think of the nominations? Let us know in the comments box below!