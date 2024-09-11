Edelman scoops two Grand Prix at the launch of the Creativepool Annual 2024

News
By
published

It was a landmark year for creative excellence with 350 winners and a record-breaking number of gold awards.

Creativepool Annual 2024 winners
(Image credit: Creativepool)

The launch of the Creativepool Annual 2024 took place last week, celebrating the best in creativity and showcasing the pinnacle in talent from agencies, brands and individuals worldwide at the newly named Sinfonia Smith Square in London.

In its 11th year, the Creativepool Annual highlighted groundbreaking work from both established and emerging names in the industry. And for the first time, there were two Grand Prix – and both went to Edelman.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles