Edelman scoops two Grand Prix at the launch of the Creativepool Annual 2024

The launch of the Creativepool Annual 2024 took place last week, celebrating the best in creativity and showcasing the pinnacle in talent from agencies, brands and individuals worldwide at the newly named Sinfonia Smith Square in London.

In its 11th year, the Creativepool Annual highlighted groundbreaking work from both established and emerging names in the industry. And for the first time, there were two Grand Prix – and both went to Edelman.

The Creativepool Annual 2024 launch was held at Sinfonia Smith Square in London (Image credit: Creativepool)

Dubbed the 'Most Award' for its innovation and impact, the Creativepool Annual 2024 is seen as more than just a trophy, but a gateway to global exposure since tens of thousands of copies reach key decision-makers at agencies and brands worldwide. The Annual also stands out for offering two chances to win through both a traditional jury and a People’s Choice vote.

Creativepool is also known for doing things a little differently at its awards event. Far from being the typical table-driven, four-hour sit-down affair, attendees had the freedom to move and mingle or relax in the bar downstairs.

(Image credit: Creativepool)

In total, 350 winners were recognised this year, making it the largest celebration of creative talent in the annual's history so far. There were a record-breaking 34 Gold awards, demonstrating the high calibre of entries across all categories.

Reflecting the ever-evolving creative landscape, the 2024 Creativepool Annual introduced four new categories: Art, Artificial Intelligence, Self-Initiated and Spatial Design. This year also saw the introduction of awards for Network of the Year and Design Agency of the Year, with AKQA and SomeOne both securing the prestigious titles in both the Judges’ and People’s Choice categories.

Edelman scooped two Grand Prix for Code My Crown and The Wild Algorithm. Meanwhile, in another historic first, the Best Agency to Work For award resulted in a dual two-way tie: Propeller Group and The Gate London tied for the jury's award while JDO Global and OLIVER+ won the People's Choice vote, highlighting the diverse and dynamic nature of today’s creative workplaces.

The judging panels for this year’s Creativepool Annual comprised top-tier creatives and marketers from leading global brands and agencies, including TAG HEUER, Coca-Cola, IMAX, Grey, Media.Monks, VML, and FCB.