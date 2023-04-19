Entries now open for the Brand Impact Awards 2023

The Brand Impact Awards is in its tenth year of celebrating the design world's finest branding – and entries are now open for the projects you think are most worthy of these prestigious awards. Brought to you by Creative Bloq and 3D World magazine, this year will be bigger and better than ever, shining a light on creative excellence and consistency across branding design.

We'll be putting together a panel of expert judges to decide which design deserves a Gold, Silver or Bronze award across 29 market-sector categories.

If you'd like to take part in the BIAs 2023, head over to the official Brand Impact Awards website (opens in new tab) before the closing date of 7 July, 11:59 pm BST. You can then enter you or your company's standout branding, packaging and campaign work.

Enter your best branding now (opens in new tab)

So, why should you enter the Brand Impact Awards 2023? First, there's that expert panel of judges – last year's panel included notaries from the likes of Johnson Banks, Superunion, Monotype and COLLINS.

And then there's the acclaim that comes with winning a BIA award. Last year's Brand Impact Award winners were, as ever, the best of the best, and included work from For The People, UnitedUs, COLLINS, Superunion and many others (see a selection below).

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Magpie Studio) (Image credit: ManvsMachine) (Image credit: Superunion) (Image credit: For The People) (Image credit: UnitedUs) (Image credit: Superunion) (Image credit: Superunion) (Image credit: Superunion) (Image credit: Thisaway)

This year, categories include Craft awards in Copywriting, Illustration and Typography, Self-Branding and Artisan. There are 29 categories in total, giving you a huge range of entry points for different branding work, and as ever the BIAs 2023 will also be giving two special awards in Social Impact and Best of Show.

As the BIAs has long attracted the best talent in the design world, it promises industry recognition, but also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral. And, this year, the Best of Show winner will get a dedicated spotlight featured on Creative Bloq – a chance to show off your agency's work on a leading design platform.

Who should enter the Brand Impact Awards?

Entries are welcome from design studios, consultancies, branding agencies, ad agencies, in-house design teams and brand owners, and work can be branding programmes and branded campaigns commissioned nationally or internationally.

The list of previous category winners is a who’s who of creative talent, and have included COLLINS, Turner Duckworth, Wolff Olins, NB Studio, Johnson Banks and more.

It doesn’t matter if the work comes from a massive agency or a small studio, just as long as it catches the eyes of the judges.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion.

And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website (opens in new tab). Good luck!

