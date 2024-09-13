This new AI creates 3D worlds from simple sketches, making game development accessible to all

AI is not a bubble that’s about to pop. AI is here to stay in the creative sectors and the sooner we accept that, the more we can embrace its benefits. Recent years have seen generative AI making an appearance in almost all software packages. This includes Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Autodesk 3ds Max amongst the legacy software embracing AI.

There is, however, a new wave of applications that wouldn’t exist without AI technology. These include the best AI image generators and filmmaking tool Lightricks, amongst others. If you’d like to find out more about the future of filmmaking specifically, then I recently interviewed Lightricks CEO Zeev Farbman where we took a deeper look into the world of AI-powered filmmaking.

Another area that AI is springing up in is 3D model creation, and one of the best tools at the moment is called Cybever. This AI-powered 3D world creation platform automates asset retrieval, placement and environment generation. Artists can use the platform to quickly generate environments from sketches. In just about 10 minutes, you can view, edit and control a 3D environment in real-time using just a web browser and download it to continue development - whether for a video game, archvis or film prototyping.

Below Cybever’s CEO Cecilia Shen discusses how game development can be improved for all, the challenge of trust and why AI can aid creativity not replace it.

(Image credit: Cybever)

What was it that led you to create an AI-based 3D world creation tool? Cecilia Shen: We recognised that fast realisation of ideas is key to creative collaboration, especially during the prototyping and pre-production stages for game or movie studios. However, creating 3D environments is labour-intensive, time-consuming, and complex. AI presented an opportunity to automate repetitive tasks like asset retrieval and placement, allowing creators to focus more on creativity and storytelling. Our goal is to empower creators to iterate quickly, making 3D creation faster and more accessible to both professionals and hobbyists, ultimately enhancing the creative process.

What would you say are some of the biggest hurdles that need to be overcome before 3D artists embrace AI in their masses? CS: One of the biggest hurdles is trust, and I can tell you that is a huge priority for Cybever. Many artists are concerned that AI will replace their roles or steal their work for training. To overcome this, AI tools need to be seen as complementary – enhancing their work by automating tedious tasks, not replacing their expertise. Ethical concerns about how AI uses their work for training also need to be addressed through transparency and fair compensation models.

(Image credit: Cybever)

Cybever has been used on a number of different projects. Anecdotally, which has been your favorite and why? CS: One of my favorites is a project where Cybever was used to prototype a large-scale, interactive environment for a game studio. It demonstrated the powerful role AI is able to play in accelerating the creative process. In this case, it helped the team go from concept to a functional prototype in record time, saving them from months and months of additional work. The combination of speed, creativity, and ease of use made it a standout experience.

(Image credit: Cybever)

What would you say to the more technical 3D artists who are not really involved in storytelling but are focusing on asset creation? CS: Cybever isn’t just about storytelling – it’s about making your work more efficient. By letting AI handle repetitive tasks like placing and arranging assets, technical artists can focus on the finer details and craft of asset creation – those places where they do their own form of storytelling. While we are currently more focused on gaming and creative industries where most 3D content creation is defined by traditional definitions of “storytelling,” we recognise that not all 3D modelling serves that purpose. It goes back to that core goal of making the work move more efficiently: We believe AI can also help in other areas of 3D modelling by doing the heavy lifting, allowing artists to focus on quality and artistic expression.

(Image credit: Cybever)

What advice would you give to a 3D artist who is starting out with AI tools for 3D? CS: Think of AI as your Iron Man suit – it makes you more powerful and productive, but you’re still the one in control. Embrace AI as a tool to enhance your creativity, not replace it. Start by experimenting with how AI can automate tasks like layout or terrain generation, then gradually integrate more complex features like asset creation. Stay curious and keep learning, as the landscape of 3D art is evolving rapidly with AI at the forefront, and those who adapt will gain a significant edge.

Do you have any plans to move beyond just environment creation and into areas such as architectural visualisation? CS: Yes, we definitely see opportunities in areas like architectural visualisation. The core capabilities of our platform – procedural environment generation, asset retrieval, and AI-driven layout – can be adapted to architectural workflows, allowing architects and designers to quickly visualise spaces and iterate on designs. Architecture design should fit within its environment, and since we started with 3D environment creation, our platform can also support architects by helping them design structures that harmonise with their surroundings, enhancing both the design and the creative process.

(Image credit: Cybever)

Why was ethical AI something that you valued and why? CS: Ethical AI is crucial because we want to build trust with the creative community. By ensuring that all assets are fully licensed and creators are compensated when their work is used, we aim to create a sustainable ecosystem where artists feel their contributions are respected. We also take steps to ensure that AI is used responsibly and transparently.

(Image credit: Cybever)

What vision do you have for your AI tool? CS: Our vision is to create a platform that makes 3D creation accessible to everyone, from professionals to hobbyists. We aim to expand from environment creation to fully interactive 3D worlds that can be built from simple inputs like text or sketches and become places where people can creatively collaborate. We’re also exploring how our tool can be used for more complex tasks like virtual production for filming, UGC games, and simulations for humanoid robots. Additionally, we're building a cloud-based collaborative environment for 3D artists, allowing them to save on the upfront cost of hardware. This also enables flexible software licensing based on usage rather than a fixed yearly subscription. We're partnering with 3D marketplaces to help them sell more assets, enabling 3D creators to increase their income. This partnership will also allow us to create more diverse 3D environments, making it easier to turn any idea into a fully realised 3D world.

Inspired to make your own video game? Then read our guide to the best laptops for game development, and read up on Game Maker and Godot, two established game engines designed for hobbyists and indie developers,