This new AI creates 3D worlds from simple sketches, making game development accessible to all

Features
By
published

Cybever CEO Cecilia Shen tells us why this generative AI is needed and how it works.

Cybever
(Image credit: Cybever)

AI is not a bubble that’s about to pop. AI is here to stay in the creative sectors and the sooner we accept that, the more we can embrace its benefits. Recent years have seen generative AI making an appearance in almost all software packages. This includes Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Autodesk 3ds Max amongst the legacy software embracing AI.

There is, however, a new wave of applications that wouldn’t exist without AI technology. These include the best AI image generators and filmmaking tool Lightricks, amongst others. If you’d like to find out more about the future of filmmaking specifically, then I recently interviewed Lightricks CEO Zeev Farbman where we took a deeper look into the world of AI-powered filmmaking.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles