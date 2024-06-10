Creative Bloq launches first-ever AI Week

AI has been one of the most talked about topics of the last year, with its impact on the creative industries becoming clearer and its growing place within creative workflows now more widely understood. Whether you're onboard with AI, or you're skeptical of the damage it may cause, the reality is it's here to stay – and we're here to speak honestly about the ways creatives are managing the new technology. 

That's why we've launched AI Week – a week dedicated to shining a light on AI and creativity across creative disciplines from graphic design to digital art, filmmaking and game development. 

