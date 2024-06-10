Creative Bloq launches first-ever AI Week

AI has been one of the most talked about topics of the last year, with its impact on the creative industries becoming clearer and its growing place within creative workflows now more widely understood. Whether you're onboard with AI, or you're skeptical of the damage it may cause, the reality is it's here to stay – and we're here to speak honestly about the ways creatives are managing the new technology.

That's why we've launched AI Week – a week dedicated to shining a light on AI and creativity across creative disciplines from graphic design to digital art, filmmaking and game development.

Held in association with Distinct AI, this week we're spotlighting AI in different industries, one each day. You can follow along on our AI Week content page, and see the focus areas below:

Monday: Graphic design and branding

Graphic design and branding Tuesday: Digital art

Digital art Wednesday: The state of AI art

The state of AI art Thursday: Game development

Game development Friday: Filmmaking

With input from leading brands, creatives and experts, we're bringing you commentary on the issues AI has brought to the creative sectors, plus useful advice and tips on how to get the most out of AI as part of your workflow (if that's your thing).

Standout pieces to look forward to include our explorations of The Future of AI in graphic design, the history of AI art, how to spot AI and the best anti-AI apps. We'll also have interviews with leading creatives from Unity, Chaos and more.

We hope you enjoy the week!