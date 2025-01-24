Netflix's AI video model may look janky, but it's a groundbreaking advance

Go-with-the-Flow allows easy cut-and-drag animation.

Images from an AI video generator developed by researchers including from Netflix
(Image credit: Ryan Burgert et al)

Another player has emerged in the race to create a reliable AI video generator – none other than Netflix. Researchers from the streaming giant were involved in the development of Go-with-the-Flow, a new model that aims to provide an easy way to control motion patterns in video diffusion models.

Appearing hot on the heels of Tencent's HunyuanVideo, the model lets users decide how objects in a scene will move simply by cutting and dragging. And it allows camera control and even motion transfer from one video to another.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

