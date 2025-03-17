"We foresee the rise of a new kind of creator": Vidu AI and Aura Productions on their AI-generated sci-fi anime series

We've seen glimpses of AI-generated films and TV series before, but we've yet to see one that's watchable. AI video generation still has considerable limitations when it comes to consistency, but Aura Productions thinks that it's starting to over come that.

Aura's planning to launch an AI-generated sci-fi series for social media made using Vidu AI video generator. Will it be better than that daft AI romance? We spoke to showrunner D.T. Carpenter and Evan Liao, the head of Vidu to learn more.

Aura Productions's AI series will have episodes lasting between one and two minutes (Image credit: Aura productions / AI-generated)

ShengShu Technology's Vidu is a Chinese challenger to the likes of Open AI's Sora (also see our guide to AI image generators). Aura Productions, which was founded by Luo Yan and D.T. Carpenter, is using the model to make what it says will be a a groundbreaking sci-fi anime series created entirely with generative AI. Episodes will only be one or two minutes long, but 50 are planned, and they'll be released on social media platforms later in the year.

We're told the series was made possible by Vidu's 'Multiple-Entity Consistency feature', which is intended to enable the integration of characters, objects, and environments into complex animations with consistent and cohesive storytelling. While the episodes will be very short, D.T tells me he thinks it's the ideal length for social media with the current emphasis on fast pace and quick engagement.

What is the 'creative' process of making an animated series like this? D.T. Carpenter (DC): The creative process combines traditional anime workflows with modern technological solutions to optimize production. While we adhere to standard animation principles, we also integrate AI to help streamline certain aspects of the process, reducing both time and cost. This approach allows us to maintain high quality visuals while being flexible in our execution.

What has been the biggest challenge? Evan Liao (EL): Traditional animation ensures consistency through manual frame-by-frame adjustments, whereas AI-generated content requires advanced techniques like Vidu’s Multiple-Entity Consistency to achieve the same effect. Many existing AI models are not yet capable of ensuring visual consistency with complex inputs that require the processing of multiple subjects or environments, and the attributes of multiple characters tend to blend or become inconsistent midway. However, we’ve made major strides in overcoming this, ensuring stable character designs, smooth motion, and cohesive world-building throughout the series. DC: The biggest challenge has been achieving consistency and control in AI-generated animation. Vidu has been an amazing partner in helping refine our process and improve results.

Do you still use 'traditional' or 'linear' animation techniques with AI or is this purely AI? EL: This is an AI generated animation series. Aura Productions is using Vidu for the majority of the animation, and may further apply additional refinements to enhance the final results.

What does the future of animation look like? EL: AI is already reshaping animation, making production faster, more scalable, and accessible to a wider range of creators. AI will unlock new possibilities for creative storytelling by pushing visual boundaries. DC: AI is unlocking new creative potential, and we’re likely to see more studios incorporating AI into their workflows.

Is there pressure to demonstrate the technology can work – and to show it's acceptable to audiences? EL: This series of anime shorts is a landmark for AI-generated animation, the challenge is proving that AI can deliver compelling narratives and visually stunning content. Our goal is to create an engaging experience that resonates with audiences while demonstrating the potential of AI in animation. DC: At its core, animation is about story and character—those are the elements that resonate most with audiences. AI is simply a tool to help bring creative visions to life.

Should animators look for ways to use AI in their work or will AI lead to a new kind of creator. EL: With AI introducing new tools that expand creative possibilities, animators should definitely consider incorporating it into their workflow rather than treating it as a threat that replaces traditional skills. We foresee the rise of a new kind of creator – someone who understands both animation principles and AI’s capabilities, using both to craft innovative content. AI is a transformative force, and those who adapt early will be at the forefront of the next era of animation. DC: Looking ahead, we see a synthesis between creators and AI, where smaller teams can achieve much more than ever before. AI will enhance and expand creative abilities, allowing for more ambitious projects without the same traditional resource constraints. Rather than replacing artists, AI will empower them, enabling new storytelling possibilities that might not have been feasible in the past.

The few adverts that we have seen made with AI have been pretty horrendous, including the recent Volvo AI ad and the Coca-Cola Christmas ad. Meanwhile, the so-called 'Netflix of AI', Showrunner, plans to implement AI video generation to allow users to tell their own stories, but it remains to be seen how AI-generated video will be received.