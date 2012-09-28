Animation: Things you'd better not mix up!

After graduating in 2005 at the Utrecht School of Arts with his animated short 'Once upon a time in my wife', Joost Lieuwma has since been working as a freelance animator in Utrecht. 'Things You'd Better Not Mix Up' is his first independent animation film.

Award-winning animation

Originally released in September of 2010, it has only recently been uploaded to Vimeo. 'Things You'd Better Not Mix Up' has also received a host of awards including The IndieLisboa International Independent Film Festival 2011 Short Film Audience Award and the Minimalen Short Film Festival 2012 Audience Award.

We love Joost's fun sense of imagination that evokes throughout the whole animation. Mixing things up has never been so funny!

