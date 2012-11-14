Topics

Amazing stop motion animation from Life Is Porno

Life Is Porno 4D is the second part of Dian and Kacer's Life In Porno Villa film, which scooped a slew of awards at animation festivals all around the world in 2010.

What makes Dian and Kacer's sub-two minute movie unique is that it's been completely created using stop motion animation, with each of the 500 pictures used in the film being hand-made using spray paints. Over 400 spray paint cans were used in total.

Life Is Porno 4D stop motion animated movie

Is that The Simpsons house?

Still from Life Is Porno 4D movie, featuring Homer Simpson

It certainly looks like it...

Slovak street artist Dian and Czech artist Kacer are just a part of the wider Life Is Porno collective - a group of creative individuals with a passion for skateboarding, snowboarding, film, fashion, music and travel - who share Porno Villa, an (extra)ordinary house in Czech Republic capital, Prague.

Intriguing, no? So without further ado, here's Life Is Porno 4D:

And here's the Making Of:

You can also see the original Life Is Porno movie here:

