Amazing stop motion animation from Life Is Porno

What makes Dian and Kacer's sub-two minute movie unique is that it's been completely created using stop motion animation, with each of the 500 pictures used in the film being hand-made using spray paints. Over 400 spray paint cans were used in total.
Slovak street artist Dian and Czech artist Kacer are just a part of the wider Life Is Porno collective - a group of creative individuals with a passion for skateboarding, snowboarding, film, fashion, music and travel - who share Porno Villa, an (extra)ordinary house in Czech Republic capital, Prague.
Intriguing, no? So without further ado, here's Life Is Porno 4D:
And here's the Making Of:
You can also see the original Life Is Porno movie here: