An animated carol from the MUMMU team

With just over a week to go until the big day, Christmas carols are now in full swing. If the tune itself wasn't enough, award-winning and independent design studio MUMMU have got it covered. Here, they've crafted a delightful animation to accompany the traditional carol of 'The 12 Days of Christmas'.

Boutique studio

The boutique production and animation studio make 2D, 3D animation, motion graphics, live action, and illustrated content. Co-founded by Sam Atkin, Karl Hammond, and Matt Marsh, the small Shoreditch-based studio are already making waves in the animation industry.

After releasing each day of the famous carol, this video finally brings all 12 animations into one concise animation. We fell in love with the colour choices, character design, and the effortless execution of each Christmas day.

