110 must-have Christmas gifts for creatives

Christmas is approaching fast, and time is slipping away to find that perfect gift for the creative in your life.

To help out, we've rounded up 110 fantastic gift ideas courtesy of some great gift guides put together by our sister publications. So whether you're buying for a graphic designer, web designer, 3D artist, photographer or other creative professional, you're sure to find what you're looking for here!

The creative experts at Computer Arts magazine have collected together 10 brilliant gift ideas for designers in this two-page Christmas guide, and as you'd expect they're all beautifully designed. Our favourite has to be the Drogo, an leather case for iPads from gen 2 onwards, embossed with a dragon motif. Discover what else they chose here, in part one and part two of this excellent guide.

The good people at web design print mag .net magazine asked top designers to recommend some beautiful Christmas gifts for the geek in your life. And here's what they recommended - 30 adorable gifts including this little printer from BergCloud - how cute can you get?

If there's an animator in your life, 3D World magazine has put together 10 fantastic Christmas present ideas, from sketchbooks to graphics tablets. We're craving this Wacom Bamboo tablet the most. Drool...

Photographers can be a fussy bunch, so if you're struggling for ideas to put on your own wishlist, take a look at tech reviews site TechRadar's list of cool photography gifts that you may not have thought of. Like this ring flash adapter - a great way to illuminate macro shots or give your portrait a unique, professional studio look, for just $40.

Those that have an iPhone tend to love their iPhones, so they're easy to buy for. TechRadar has put together a great selection of iPhone accessories, including these 'House of Marley Redemption Song headphones'.

Everything we just said about iPhone owners applies to iPad owners too, and TechRadar has come up trumps again with this great list of gift ideas. Our fave is the Twelve South Compass, a meticulously made iPad stand that folds away for travelling.

The Dark Knight Rises was the movie of 2012, and its no surprise there's a ton of amazing Batman-related gifts available for the superhero fan inside us all. Our favourite in this list of 20 has to be these comic-art themed Converse sneakers.

Finally, for all those Star Wars-obsessed designers (and we know you're out there), check out these 10 brilliant Star Wars inspired design toys and products - the main problem will be choosing which one of them not to buy...

We hope that's helped! If you've found any great design-related merchandise that would make a perfect Christmas present, please let us know about it in the comments!