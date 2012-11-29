Typography store offers font fun for Christmas

Looking for the perfect gift for a typography lover? The Pop Up Typography Emporium will open this weekend in London to offer a range of cards, decorations and gifts with a design sensibility.
The brainchild of Sarah Hyndman, creative director of consultancy With Relish, the store features such goodies as alphabet Christmas decorations, screen-printed type posters, object alphabets, and some delightful glow-in-the-dark typographic greetings cards.
If you can't make it to London, you have until December 17 to email orders to the store, whereupon you'll be sent a PayPal link.