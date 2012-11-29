Topics

Typography store offers font fun for Christmas

By Typography  

Who said Christmas couldn't be elegantly designed? Check out the typographic goodies on offer in The Pop Up Typography Emporium.

How good would these alphabet decorations look on your Christmas tree?

Looking for the perfect gift for a typography lover? The Pop Up Typography Emporium will open this weekend in London to offer a range of cards, decorations and gifts with a design sensibility.

A special range of cards uses glow-in-the-dark ink to superb effect

The brainchild of Sarah Hyndman, creative director of consultancy With Relish, the store features such goodies as alphabet Christmas decorations, screen-printed type posters, object alphabets, and some delightful glow-in-the-dark typographic greetings cards.

A clever play on badge culture with a Christmas twist

If you can't make it to London, you have until December 17 to email orders to the store, whereupon you'll be sent a PayPal link.

