Typography store offers font fun for Christmas

How good would these alphabet decorations look on your Christmas tree?

Looking for the perfect gift for a typography lover? The Pop Up Typography Emporium will open this weekend in London to offer a range of cards, decorations and gifts with a design sensibility.

A special range of cards uses glow-in-the-dark ink to superb effect

The brainchild of Sarah Hyndman, creative director of consultancy With Relish, the store features such goodies as alphabet Christmas decorations, screen-printed type posters, object alphabets, and some delightful glow-in-the-dark typographic greetings cards.

A clever play on badge culture with a Christmas twist

If you can't make it to London, you have until December 17 to email orders to the store, whereupon you'll be sent a PayPal link.

