Guerrilla typography: 30 amazing photos of type in the wild

I've always liked typography, but since discovering Font Sunday I've become a little bit obsessed. I no longer see rubbish littering our streets, I see lost fragments of beautiful type. I want to take a photo and share it, but it's not Sunday yet. So I take the photo and file it away for later.

Do a search on Twitter for #FontSunday and see how excited everyone is getting. Font Sunday was started by the Design Museum, anyone can take part and its popularity is growing all the time. Each week a theme is set and people post their pictures on Twitter using the hashtag #FontSunday.

I've been collecting the photos from each Font Sunday on Pinterest so there's a permanent record. There are so many brilliant photos to choose from, but I've foraged through them all to pick my two favourites from each week. Enjoy!

01. Wish you were here - Berlin

Photos from all over the globe came in for the theme 'wish you were here' - but so many came from Berlin that typographically this is obviously the place to be. This picture tweeted by @ElenaKates shows yellow letters on the pavement outside the Berlinische Galerie.

02. Wish you were here - New York

Another popular destination for the type-obsessed was New York. This photo by @just_jotter gives you an idea of the wonderful in-our-face fonts of Coney Island.

03. 'O' is for Olympics - Window display

This elegant window display sent in by @thewaytobe shows that you can find inspiration everywhere and that Olympic rings are anywhere you look hard enough.

04. 'O' is for Olympics - Stained glass mosaic type

This beautiful illuminated text was suggested by @galanisDesign; it's from an old New York Times advertisement. I love the colours and I love the shapes.

05. Posters - Dada

Posters and typography go together hand in hand, but the strong forms in this poster tweeted by @nikki_vz really stood out from the crowd.

06. Posters - Italic

I'm a pushover for an unusual concept, and this clever use of italic tweeted by @deptofdev captured my imagination.

Next: Book covers, invites and Japanese train tickets