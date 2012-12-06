Print is dead: send a designer GIF this Christmas!

Forget posting Christmas cards this year. Instead, send your colleagues, clients and loved ones one of these brilliant animated Christmas GIFs, created by an international group of illustrators, animators and directors.

After creative production studio Enjoythis sent out printed cards for Christmas in 2011, this year the team decided to go back to what they do best and make something 100%. So, they built this Christmas GIFs site and teamed up with London-based artist and designer Ryan Todd, who curates the artwork.

Todd comments, "The fun and festive collection is an expanding online showcase which is immediately open for submissions. The aim of the project is twofold: to create a space for professional animators and directors to produce something personal, experimentation or just plain fun and for illustrators and artists who may not have created anything animated before to take their first step into the world of moving image. The humble gif offers the perfect format in which to create something special."

This cool gift concept by artist Supermundane is just one of many Christmas GIF designs

There are currently 45 designs to choose from on the site, including work from designer Supermundane, graphic artist Emily Forgot and photographer Jane Stockdale. Simply the click on the design of your choice, enter your recipient's name and email, a Christmas message and hit send!

If you'd like to get involved with the project yourself, you can also submit your own Christmas GIF designs to the site for consideration. Details of how can be found here.

