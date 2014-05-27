Game of Thrones reinvented as a Disney cartoon

Jon Snow and Ghost

Love it or loathe it, you have to admit that Disney has a unique style that's instantly recognisable. And this gives illustrators the chance to reinvent favourite characters from other TV shows and films in the style of the House of Mouse.

The results can be variable, but every now and again we hit upon a diamond in the rough. And the work of Fernando Mendonça and Anderson Mahanski of Brazilian animation and illustration agency Combo Estúdio is a case in point.

We love the way they've sprinkled some Disney magic over Game of Thrones characters Daenerys, Jon Snow, Tyrion and more. As designers and artists continue to express their love for the series through these entertaining side projects - from 8-bit GIFs to corporate logos - we can't wait to see what the community comes up with next...

Cersei Lannister

Tyrion Lannister

Bran Stark & Hodor

Daenerys Targaryen

Have you seen an inspiring Game of Thrones project? Share it with us in the comments below!