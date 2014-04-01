Game of Thrones houses depicted as corporate logos

Do you think the families match their new companies?

There's been some incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones ever since it appeared on our screens back in 2011. From reimagining Game of Thrones characters in the '90s to a subway map outlining the journeys of characters, there's been just about everything. Here, Israel based designer Mordi Levi has created a brand for each house.

"I've been a big fan of the show since the first season," he explains. "I did my best to stay loyal to each house's 'slogan' and concept - to not just create a logo but to find something that is extracted from the house's history and beliefs. I have read the books too and it really reminded me of today's company brands; the way each house has its own icon that makes them unique and their own set of values."

The likes of Arryn have been reimagined as an Airline, whilst Lannister has become a car manufacturer and the Tully family are now a Cruise line. So, do you think the families match the companies? What do you think the characters would make of their new roles?

See more process photos over on Mordi Levi's Behance page.

