Subway map outlines journeys of Game of Thrones characters

*Warning* This subway map is based on books 1-5, so if you're a TV-only viewer, we suggest you look away now!

Click the image to see the full size map

We're huge fans of Game of Thrones here at Creative Bloq, thanks to its brilliant title sequence, character design and striking 3D effects that could rival some of the best 3D movies. Plenty of inspiration can be had from the show and often the stunning scenery can deter your storyline concentration.

After the uproar and upset caused by this week's episode, we're sure many of you are still recovering. However, if you can't quite get your mind off the happenings in Game of Thrones, this inventive subway mp by the folks at Juicy Squid offers an insight into where the characters have been and - more importantly - where they're headed.

This handy subway map outlines the journeys of characters such as Ned Stark, Cercei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Thanks to the colour legend, we can see where it all started and more importantly, where it will all end.

What's your favourite part of the show? Let us know in the comments box below!