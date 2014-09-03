10 incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones

Since first launching onto our screens back in 2011, HBO's Game of Thrones has gone on to become one of the most popular dramas to ever be released. Telling tales of deceit, love, war and loss, the show is based on the best-selling books of George RR Martin.

With any popular series, comes an avid fan base – some of those fans just so happen to be designers, artists and illustrators. Here, they've utilised their talents to create inspiring and highly creative tributes to their favourite characters.

01. Mondo posters

Mondo's Game of Thrones series is beautifully creative

There's no denying Mondo have created some absolutely amazing posters in their time. Creating poster designs inspired by the likes of Back to the Future, Adventure Time, The Lost Boys and Jurassic Park, it was only a matter of time before they showcased their Game of Thrones series. We think it's their best yet.

02. Where have all the wildlings gone?

A minimalist approach to illustration showcases the characters in a new light

Nigel Evan Dennis is an illustrator and web designer who loves Game of Thrones. Where have all the wildlings gone? is a gorgeous website that portrays the characters, their houses, the faiths and a timeline of happenings. The illustrations and logo designs are perfectly executed with a minimalist flair.

03. Playing cards

Paul Nojima created this Jim Tuckwell inspired card set

A while back, Jim Tuckwell started a project where he illustrated a few playing cards as a fan tribute to Game of Thrones. Like everyone else, Etsy user Paul Nojima was floored by his work and loved the idea. As Tuckwell was unable to create a full pack, Nojima decided to create this inspired pack.

04. Reimagined house sigils

The house sigils reimagined by a Nike designer

Brand guys can't help but think in brands. Darrin Crescenzi is a Portland-based graphic designer, and has previously worked for the likes of Nike – he was responsible for the Team USA Olympic jerseys and Nike's Livestrong campaign. Here, Crescenzi has drawn the sigils of every house in Game of Thrones with his own personal spin.

05. Direwolf soft toy

Cuteness is coming with this adorable plush toy

Cutness is coming! From Winterfell to the Wall, Ghost, Jon Snow's Direwolf has transformed into this adorable cube plush toy. Designed by Italy based creative Cristina Cozza, Ghost comes in at a 5cm tall and wide, with Cozza sending along a PDF base for you to print out. She also made Lady and Nymeria but they have since sold out!

06. Iron Throne blonde ale

The Ommegang brewery created the ale from scratch

Just ahead of the third season, HBO decided to partner up with New York-based Ommegang brewery to produce a line of beers fit for the world of Westeros. They asked Ommegang, which specializes in Belgian-style ales, to create brews from scratch and the first beer, Iron Throne Blonde Ale was born.

07. Modern brands

Each house gets their own up-to-date brand

Here, stock photography website Shutterstock has creatively imagined what the different Game of Thrones houses would be like if they exist in our world today. With Stark providing weather-proof outer wear and Targaryen acting as an airline, you could say that Shutterstock have well and truly nailed it. See the full series here.

08. Giant dragon skull

The tide brought in something particularly unusual that day

To celebrate the release of season three on its service, UK-based video-on-demand company Blinkbox built a giant, 40-foot dragon skull on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, England. That's right – a giant sculpture! The kids had a field day with this one.

09. Watercolour paintings

Eva Serrano created a number of watercolour character paintings

Spanish artist and illustrator Eva Serrano created a series of character tributes in this gorgeous watercolour style. Complete with each iconic catch phrase, we're particularly in love with this Ygritte creation. You can also buy a Tyrion piece from her Etsy store.

10. Retro travel poster

Travel to Winterfell for your summer holidays!

We love a good vintage travel poster here at Creative Bloq, so we instantly fell in love with this Game of Thrones inspired number. Illustrated by Brighton based artist Ali Xenos, it's printed on high quality 265gsm Pro Photo Satin/Oyster Paper giving it a clean and vibrant finish. We're not sure we'd travel there, mind.

This article was originally published in August 2013. Have you seen a beautiful Game of Thrones inspired design? Let us know in the comments box below!