Mondo showcases Game of Thrones artwork

We're huge fans of limited edition poster creators Mondo here at the Creative Bloq office. You'll often find us frantically clicking on their offerings as soon as they go on sale, only for them to sell out within seconds. Why so popular? That's easy - they're bringing art back to movie and TV poster design, and what they create is simply fantastic.

Just in time for the new series launching on March 31st, Mondo's latest designs are the result of a collaboration with HBO to produce a series of artworks for Game of Thrones. Due to the level of praise it received at last year's Comic-Con, Mondo took the series to the next level at this year's SXSW festival.

Original artworks

The event at the festival showcased original works and poster art from dozens of Mondo's world renowned artists including Craig Drake, Daniel Danger, Jason Edmiston, Horkey, Jock, Phantom City Creative, JC Richard, and Ken Taylor.

The special gallery event also launched a Mondo poster series for the acclaimed HBO series, with eight limited edition screen prints that will be available for purchase. Sadly, three are already sold out but would you expect anything else from Mondo?

Take a look at some of the artworks on display at the event below...

You can view more work from Mondo over on their website. Good luck in purchasing your favourite!

What do you make of the Game of Thrones collection? Which movie or television series would you like to see Mondo take on? Let us know in the comments box below!