Game of Thrones characters get a 90s makeover

We're big fans of Game of Thrones here at Creative Bloq, so we're always excited to see new fan art based on the hit series, especially when it has an original twist. And that's exactly what Tokyo-based French graphic designer Mike Wrobel did in this latest project.

Wondering what Game of Thrones would have looked like had it been set in the '80s and '90s, here he shows some of the most popular characters without their bows, arrows, armour and dragons. Instead they sport more contemporary weapons, ferrets and '90s-style attire.

Gangsta style

We love Wrobel's 'gangsta'-style interpretations; Jon Snow looking badass wielding a Stark emblazed baseball bat, Daenerys Targaryen becomes Queen of the ferrets and, if this is possible, King Joffrey looking even more sinister than usual with a large handgun tucked into his waistbelt.

Wrobel drew inspiration from various sources. "I grew up watching the X-Files, throwing Hadoken in Street Fighter, reading horror movie magazines, building some unlikely Lego spaceships and other stuff that made my childhood so awesome," he explains.

