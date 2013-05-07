Review: Finish for iPhone and iPad

There are probably more to-do list managers on the iTunes Store than any other app category, but Finish offers a different approach. It focuses on what needs to be done soonest, and lets you put off worrying about tasks in the more distant future.
You select the lengths of three groupings: short-, mid- and long-term. When you create a to-do list, Finish automatically puts it into one of these groups based on its due date. As the due date gets closer, Finish moves each task into the appropriate group.
The interface is clean and well designed, and the app is light on options – virtually the only thing you can do is change the lengths
of your short, medium and long-term groupings. Oddly, you can share details of a task on Twitter or Facebook too, although we can’t see why you’d want to.
If you handle complex projects with hundreds of tasks, or have tasks that don’t have due dates, it might be too simple for you. But for the prevaricators amongst us, Finish does a nice job.
Works with: iPhone, iPad
Price: $0.99/£0.69
Universal: No
Version: 1.0.1
App size: 15.2MB
Developer: Basil
Age rating: 4+
Download Finish from the iTunes store.
You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 27.
Like this? Read these!
- Download the best free fonts
- Adobe Photoshop CS6 hands-on review
- Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
What's your preferred to-do app? Let us know your recommendations in the comments box below!