Review: Finish for iPhone and iPad

Finish won’t work for everyone, but it’s simple, nicely designed and could be right for you.

Is Finish just another to-do list manager in an oversatured market?

There are probably more to-do list managers on the iTunes Store than any other app category, but Finish offers a different approach. It focuses on what needs to be done soonest, and lets you put off worrying about tasks in the more distant future.

You select the lengths of three groupings: short-, mid- and long-term. When you create a to-do list, Finish automatically puts it into one of these groups based on its due date. As the due date gets closer, Finish moves each task into the appropriate group.

It's easy to use and the interface is clean and well designed

The interface is clean and well designed, and the app is light on options – virtually the only thing you can do is change the lengths

of your short, medium and long-term groupings. Oddly, you can share details of a task on Twitter or Facebook too, although we can’t see why you’d want to.

If you handle complex projects with hundreds of tasks, or have tasks that don’t have due dates, it might be too simple for you. But for the prevaricators amongst us, Finish does a nice job.

The app might be too simple for you if you have hundreds of tasks

Works with: iPhone, iPad

Price: $0.99/£0.69

Universal: No

Version: 1.0.1

App size: 15.2MB

Developer: Basil

Age rating: 4+

Download Finish from the iTunes store.

