Create iPhone covers at home using your own designs

This is the Case Maker Pro, a clever device that makes unique personalised iPhone 5/5S cases (or a "massive hole punch" according to MacFormat's Matthew Bolton - see below). Costing $59.99, it is a simple way to create a custom case for your smartphone - and while the price seems quite high for a piece of protection, you can have a different-looking case as often as you like.

While the Case Maker is touted by its makers as a gadget that allows you to turn magazines into iPhone cases, you could use them to showcase your design work or even create some unique 'business cards' to distribute at a gallery or event. The possibilities are endless!

Watch Chris Phin and Matthew Bolton try out the Case Maker Pro with numerous items from Chris's favourite childhood comics to dollar bills, as well as discuss the week in Apple, below.