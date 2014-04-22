Artists produce Pringles pop art pieces

The Brooklyn collective created a chandelier made entirely of Pringles

Pop Art challenges the traditions of fine art by incorporating imagery of popular culture, with artists such as Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and Peter Blake becoming renowned for such creations. Incorporating a popular snack food seems to be the next step, with this latest project from Brooklyn collective Fall on Your Sword.

It's part of a competition presented by Pringles and Gawker Media, inviting anyone to share a sketch or photo of what they would create if they had unlimited access to Pringles and cans. Fall on Your Sword has created a Pringles chandelier as well as a fully functioning Pringles organ, inspired by The Goonies' bone organ.

Could you make something beautiful out of Pringles? We're sure they're a pretty difficult material to work with but we're sure your imagination will come up with something great! Follow the link at the bottom of the page for more information on the competition.

