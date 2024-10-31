The Vatican's new 'pop culture' anime mascot raises eyebrows

We've seen plenty of brand mascots over the year, but the Vatican unveiling an anime-style cartoon design wasn't on our bingo card for 2024. Archbishop Rino Fisichella has revealed 'Luce', a new friendly face for the Catholic Church's jubilee next year.

With electric blue hair and a bright yellow coat, Luce (Italian for 'light') looks straight out of an anime TV show or video game. And the Vatican is making no secret of its desire to reach out to young people, declaring its intention to "to live even within the pop culture so beloved by our youth." For more inspiration, take a look at our guide to character design.

Luce was introduced by Archbishop Rino Fisichella (Image credit: The Vatican)

Luce was designed by Japanese lifestyle brand tokidoki cofounder Simone Legno, who has depicted the character dressed as a pilgrim with mud-stained boots and a cross, since the theme of the 2025 Jubilee is 'Pilgrims of hope'.

"It’s an immense honour to announce a truly historic project for the "Vatican," Legno announced. "With indescribable joy I’d love to introduce to you “Luce ”, the very first mascot for a Jubilee, a special celebration the Church holds at least once every 25 years... I hope that the pilgrim Luce and her traveling friends can represent the sentiments that resonate in the hearts of the younger generations."

Luce: la mascotte del Giubileo - YouTube Watch On

But as you might expect, Luce's unveiling has drawn mixed reactions online. While some were immediately taken with the adorable character design, others have raised an eyebrow art the Catholic church's flagrant attempt to target the young.

Luce is the best Evangelization strategy the vatican has ever came up withIts just amazing https://t.co/PsSfi7Rste pic.twitter.com/u6w0m6Hd6YOctober 30, 2024

I am utterly entertained by Luce, the new mascot for the Vatican & 'cool Catholicism for kids' 😅 but I can't take the paradigmatic clash of anime Luce with 'realistic' white JesusI'm anime style Luce worldJesus should be the cutest little cross climber you've ever seen pic.twitter.com/lrOjg3HitVOctober 29, 2024

Vatican rolling out Luce: pic.twitter.com/a5Awygmg0POctober 30, 2024

Whether or not Luce will become one of the most iconic brand mascots remains to be seen. And hey, if not, there's always the Pope in a puffer jacket.