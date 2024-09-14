How to paint the perfect shadow

Anatomy master Charlie Pickard breaks down how to properly build powerful shadows in figure paintings with 10 expert tips.

Charlie Pickard art
(Image credit: Charlie Pickard)

Shadows are often the source of most of the mistakes in students’ early artworks. If we handle them properly, they can be an incredibly powerful part of our artwork, but they can be tricky. The value differences that make them up are often some of the most subtle in nature and they are easily overdone.

Shadows have the potential to add a tremendous amount of atmosphere and graphic impact to our work and this tendency to over-render them can destroy these wonderful effects, leaving us a picture that’s broken up. It’s important we understand how to approach them in a way that doesn’t destroy this overriding unity.

Charlie Pickard
Charlie Pickard

Charlie Pickard is a classically trained fine artist and illustrator. Recently awarded the Philip de László Award for Excellence, Charlie continues to work, exhibit and teach out of his studio based in London. 

