20 stunning cinemagraphs from classic movies

We all have standout scenes from our favourite movies. A series of frames that may have shocked, scared, impressed, amused, amazed or moved us. These are moments that extend beyond the film, and can often take on a life of their own (Jack Torrance axeing his way through a door, anyone?).
And whatever your favourite movie moments may be, you can now enjoy them on repeat courtesy of a cinemagraph. Unlike animated gifs, which capture a whole section of repeated video, cinemagraphs only represent a small fraction of a scene, and repeat only that movement, whilst the rest of the frame remains frozen. (See how to create your own here.)
The subtlety of cinemagraphs means that, when done well, they can capture the essence of a scene, with the person editing the clip having more creative control over its interpretation than via a simple animated gif.
In this selection of scintillating cinemagraphs we've brought together some of our favourite movie moments. (Check out http://technoir.nl and http://cinemagraphcollection.com for more inspiration.)
Sid and Nancy
West Side Story
The Dark Knight
Office Space
Dredd
Ghostbusters
2001: A Space Odyssey
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Dr. Strangelove
Prometheus
The Shining
The Fifth Element
The Big Lebowski
Psycho
Amelie
Fargo
Pulp Fiction
A Clockwork Orange
No Country for Old Men
