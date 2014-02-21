Branding Annual 2014 is beautifully designed and meticulously curated

When the inaugural Computer Arts Collection Graphic Design Annual sold out almost immediately, the team knew it would be a tough act to follow with the Branding Annual.

So they called in the big guns: cue a stunning bespoke typeface and section-opening designs from world-leading studio Non-Format and elegant red fluted foil on the cover, courtesy of their good friends at Celloglass.

And that's just the design. Inside the first-ever Computer Arts Collection Branding Annual 2014 you'll find 130 pages of meticulously curated branding brilliance.

The collection brings together the best branding work from across the globe

From the seminal projects that made the world stop and take notice to the quietly outstanding work being produced by the globe's best studios, agencies and individual designers, it's all here - and it's on sale now.

To help the Computer Arts team curate this worldwide record of creative excellence, they invited an exclusive panel of industry experts to nominate their favourite branding and identity projects from the last 12 or so months, and added them to the collection of standout projects identified by the Computer Arts writers.

An exclusive panel of experts helped the Computer Arts team make their selections

Almost 40 leading design professionals threw their selections into the mix, including Michael Johnson, Alt Group co-founder and AGI member Dean Poole, Studio Dumbar's Liza Enebeis, the Anagrama crew, Lundgren+Lindqvist partner Anders Lundgren and Chris Moody, creative director at Wolff Olins - and their insightful comments can be found peppered throughout the Branding Annual.

Whether you're looking for thought-provoking, engaging or simply beautiful branding, you'll find it all inside the Annual.

You can buy a print or digital edition

