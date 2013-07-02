How the branding for Adobe MAX 2013 was created

This year's Adobe MAX event was notable for many reasons, mainly Adobe's announcement that it would be focusing on the Creative Cloud rather than the boxed versions of its software. The branding of the event itself caused little controversy by comparison, but for the design software giant it was crucial that this element was spot-on.

For MAX 2013, held in Los Angeles in May, the responsibility for the event branding was entrusted with Spanish studio Vasava. Vasava has worked for companies including Nike, Diesel, Budweiser and Red Bull, and specialise in print, web, motion, 3D animation, and video.

The Barcelona-based communication studio plainly felt a connection with Adobe MAX's ethos of celebration, exploration, and staying at the forefront of the digital revolution when completing the brief. And now you can get a sneak peek at the process behind the conference's branding including the logo and 3D-rendered bird in the videos and images below:

Watch this! Making of the Adobe Max logo:

Watch this! Creating the Adobe Max bird:

Watch this! The 3D rendering:

See more great images on Vasava's Behance page.

