This interactive infographic will help you start your own business

Click on the image to use the interactive infographic

While on our travels across the world wide web, we landed at Designhill site and found this interactive infographic that gives you all the facts and stats about business startups in the US – a terrific piece of data visualization.

So if you're a budding entrepreneur or looking to start your own business – or perhaps you already have – you could do worse that check out these factors that influence new startups. The data is quite difficult to see here, but click on the graphic to be taken through to Designhill's site where the original infographic resides in all its interactive majesty.

