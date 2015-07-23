Topics

This deliciously dark infographic explains what makes a film noir

By Graphic design  

Melanie Patrick's graphic defines one of Hollywood's favourite genres.

Click on the image to be taken to the BFI website and view the full-size infographic

While scanning the web recently we found this – a stunning infographic designed by Melanie Patrick for the British Film Institute website – so we had to share it with you!

Using the graphic's deliciously dark illustrations, Adam Frost explains what tropes and themes make a movie a proper film noir, and decides what is the best movie of that much-loved Hollywood subgenre. Click on the image at the top of the page to head over to the BFI website and see for yourself.

