Viral Coke infographics spawn hilarious parody images

Remember 'What happens one hour after drinking a can of Coke', the infographic by The Renegade Pharmacist that explained the fizzy beverage's effect on your body?
The infographic took the web by storm, going viral faster than it takes for caffeine to be absorbed (if you believe the graphic…). Following hard on its heels was 'What happens one hour after drinking a can of Diet Coke', which attempted to debunk the myth that sugar-free drinks are the healthy option.
But it didn't take long for the internet to respond with hilarious results. Here's a selection of copycat and parody infographics.
01. Bacon
[Source: J&D's Foods]
02. Buckfast
[Source: Waterford Whispers News]
03. Pabst Blue Ribbon
[Source: Huffington Post]
04. The Daily Mail
[Source: The Poke]
The info-splosion shown no signs of slowing down – have you spotted any more? Tell us in the comments.
