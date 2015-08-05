The risks of drinking a can of diet coke

Click to enlarge - see all the horrible details!

An infographic revealing what happens when you drink a can of regular coke recently exploded online. It was stuffed with scandalous facts, but everyone consoled themselves by thinking that diet coke was a safe option. Time for some bad news.

Susan E Swithers, a professor of psychological sciences and a behavioral neuroscientist, explains that just one diet soda a day 'can be connected to a higher likelihood of heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.'

It also reveals that drinking just one can of diet soda produces a short addictive high. Need help breaking your habit? Check out the infographic for all the grizzly details.

