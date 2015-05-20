Coca-Cola brings branding to the blind

Coca-Cola has had some incredibly successful campaigns throughout its history. Arguably the most successful is its 'Share a Coke' campaign, which continues to see thousands of consumers searching to find their own name, as well as those of their friends, on the drinks. Blind consumers, however, weren't able to experience this – until now.

Expanding the line to now include braille cans and bottles, Coca-Cola wanted to ensure its blind customers got to experience the fun too. Showcasing the expanded campaign with a heart-warming new commercial, it's a step in the right direction for inclusive campaigns.

Sure to inspire other brands, Coca-Cola continues to lead the way in terms of inspirational and intelligent campaign executions. Hopefully, it's only a matter of time before other major brands begin to follow suit.

[via Dot Rising]

