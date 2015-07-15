Fashion guru redesigns the Diet Coke bottle

With an intriguing video that borders on self-parody (above), Diet Coke has announced it's partnering with leading British fashion designer, J.W.Anderson, to redesign its packaging.

The iconic soft drinks brand, which has a long history of fashion collaborations, will unveil the new designs at the end of July.

The London-based fashion company, founded by Jonathan Anderson (below), will take inspiration from its signature knitwear prints and bold hyper-realistic photography, marking the first time Diet Coke has used photography on its designer bottles.

Jonathan Anderson is excited by the design challenge thrown down by Diet Coke

The limited-edition designer Diet Coke aluminum bottles will form part of Diet Coke’s 'Regret Nothing' campaign, which "aims to inspire and empower people to embrace their impulsive side", the drinks company said.

"I view Diet Coke as a pop culture icon," says Jonathan Anderson, "so I was excited to have the opportunity to put my stamp on 'Regret Nothing'. You can expect something completely different with lots of cool surprises."

Bobby Brittain, GB marketing strategy and activation director for Coca-Cola said: "This collaboration is unlike any of Diet Coke’s previous designer partnerships, so we can’t wait to unveil what will truly be an inspiring fashion forward collection."

It's just one in a long line of collaborations with top designers

A limited-edition collector’s box set, featuring J.W.Anderson’s Diet Coke bottles and notebook will be available, while stocks last, from 17 August in Harvey Nichols stores across the UK and via Diet Coke social media channels from the beginning of August.

The campaign marks the latest in a long list of collaborations between Diet Coke and fashion designers, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Karl Lagerfeld, Matthew Williamson, Patricia Field and Marc Jacobs.

You can find out more from this article on the Harvey Nichols website.

