What happens one hour after drinking a can of coke

Get all the gory details in this infographic!

Everyone knows that creatives very rarely work a nine-to-five. Whether you're busy working from home or in a studio, sometimes you just need that little push to get you through. But before you reach for a can of Coke as a solution, take a look at this simple but effective infographic, which reveals exactly what happens within an hour of drinking one. And trust us, guys, it's not pretty.

After what may seem like a delightful, thirst-quenching few minutes, 39 grams of sugar and 60-minutes later you're set for a sever sugar crash. This nice (or not) visual from former UK pharmacist Niraj Naik, also known as the Renegade Pharmacist, puts things into perspective.

Let's all say it together..."All hail H2O!"