Expert tips for working from home

In June 2014, new right to flexible working laws were introduced in the UK, declaring that all employees – who have worked for the same employer for at least 26 weeks – are eligible to request flexible working, including the option of working from home.

In fact, most recent figures now show that around 14 per cent of people in employment are working from home, highlighting the idea that it's increasingly becoming a viable and attractive alternative for businesses.

We've rounded up some of the best articles from Creative Bloq on working away from the office. So whether you're a freelancer or a staffer taking advantage of flexible working, you'll find plenty of top tips and expert advice. Enjoy...

Making your own space is critical to working from home, no matter how tatty the wallpaper!

Working from home for many seems like a pipe dream, but with the right approach you can make it work for you and your clients. Mike Griggs shares some of his tips as a sometimes home based creative freelancer.

Tammy Coron has been working from home for more than 10 years. In this article, she shares some tips as to how you can make a successful go at it.

Share concepts with clients using Flatsies

These interactive, real-time collaboration tools make it easier to work from home, wherever in the world your colleages are. They come in all sort of forms, from free Android apps to Chrome extensions – here we bring the best together in one place.

Chris Coyier's desk is one of 20 to take inspiration from

What should your home office look like? To give you inspiration and ideas, we invited 20 leading web designers from the UK and the US to give us an exclusive look into their offices, show us their desks and explain the setup.

Freelance convert Chris Phin gives an insight into going it alone – some of his observations may surprise you...

The issue isn't "are you sitting next to each other?" It's "are you connected?"

Carl Smith of nGen Works examines how to ensure a healthy work culture when your colleagues are not physically in the same building as you.

