This free guide will help make working from home more productive

Working from home could be the best decision you ever made professionally but it definitely comes with some difficulties. It can be hard to manage client expectations and there's plenty of excuses for procrastination. This free guide from Frontier has pulled together some of the best resources to help you get the best out of yourself.

"We created this guide with the intent to bring together all the ingredients for a successful work-at-home environment, from collaboration apps and time-tracking tools to physical considerations like ergonomics, lighting and sound," explains Frontier web editor Stephanie Dula.

"We made sure to incorporate some simple hacks to get your office up and running smoothly. We didn’t want to leave out important ways to stay creatively motivated, so we included a few of the best books and articles to keep you inspired."

